Driver dies after his car lands on roof in collision on Doncaster road

A driver has died after his car came off the M180 and travelled down an embankment - before coming to a stop on its roof on the M18.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, which happened at around 3.30pm yesterday remain unclear - but the 45-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three passengers in the car, a 45-year-old woman and two teenage girls, aged 13 and 15, were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 45-year-old man died yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 11) following a collision on the M18 at Hatfield.

“At around 3.30pm, the 45-year-old was driving a black Audi A3 on the M180 motorway west bound, towards junction five for the M18 exit and the motorway services.

“For reasons unknown, the car left the carriageway of the M180 at the traffic island of the junction, hitting the safety barrier and travelling down the grass embankment, before coming to a stop on the southbound carriageway of the M18 on its roof.

“The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three passengers in the car, a 45-year-old woman and two teenage girls aged 13 and 15-years-old, were also seriously injured and taken to hospital.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Call 1010 quoting incident number 857 of 11 September 2016 with information.