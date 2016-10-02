Dominoes delivery driver crashes car in to tree

A takeaway delivery driver has been taken to hospital with lower limb injuries after crashing in to a tree on Saturday night.

Fire crews from Doncaster and Thorne fire stations were called out to Sour Lane, Fishlake, Doncaster, at 8.30pm to reports of a driver who had collided with a tree.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “A Dominoes delivery driver was travelling in a car which collided with a tree just before Jubilee Bridge. We had to take the roof and the doors off to cut the man free.

“He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with lower back and leg injuries by paramedics. I think the injuries were quite serious, he was in a lot of pain.

“There were two fire engines, with 11 firefighters. We spent about an hour and a half at the scene and came away around 10pm Nobody else was in the car at the time.”