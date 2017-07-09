Delays to trains travelling through Sheffield after signal failure

Rail passengers are facing further delays today as a signal failure adds to problems caused by strike action.

East Midlands Trains services between Norwich and Sheffield, Nottingham and Liverpool Lime Street and London St Pancras and Leeds are all affected by an issue with signals in the Langley Mill area.

Disruption on the line is expected until at least 1pm.

East Midlands Trains said it was arranging for buses to run between Nottingham and Mansfield Woodhouse/Chesterfield, but was 'struggling to source buses at this time'.

Tickets will be accepted on Nottingham Trams between Nottingham and Hucknall.

Follow @EMTrains for live updates.

Customers hoping to use Northern Rail services through South Yorkshire this weekend have faced delays as a result of strike action.

