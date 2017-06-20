Car ends up in ditch after crash with lorry in Doncaster

A car ended up in a ditch after a collision with a lorry in Doncaster.

The car and HGV collided at the crossroads at Low Levels Bank, Hatfield, yesterday morning.

Emergency services alerted to the smash found the driver of the car trapped in his vehicle.

He was released by firefighters and paramedics and taken to Scunthorpe General Hospital with neck and back injuries.

His passenger, a man who freed himself from the car, suffered a shoulder injury.

The lorry driver escaped unharmed.

Firefighters from Epworth and Scunthorpe responded to calls about the collision.