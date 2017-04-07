BREAKING: Woman dies after being hit by train at South Yorkshire level crossing

A woman has died after she was struck by a train at a crossing in South Yorkshire this morning

Police and paramedics were called to Thorne Moorends level crossing on Marshland Road, Doncaster at 5.56am today (Friday April 7) following reports of a person struck by a train.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Sadly a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers will now try and locate the woman’s family and inform them of her death.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicions and a file will be prepared for the coroner."