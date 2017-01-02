BREAKING NEWS: Woman, 21, dies in Doncaster crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Doncaster this morning.

The collision took place on the A614 near Thorne and involved a white Seat Ibiza and a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

An Ibiza car was travelling along the A614 Selby Road from Thorne when it collided with the Vectra between Lands End Road and Ferry Road near Jubilee Bridge this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 21-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries.

"Police are now working with the woman’s family to offer support.

"A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. If you have any information which may help piece together the circumstances leading to the collision please call 101 quoting incident number 150 of 2/1/17."

