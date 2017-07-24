Appeal to locate driver who left the scene of an incident

Have your say

At 2.15pm on July 16 a motor bike rider was travelling on the A18 then turned onto the M181.

He was in lane two when a brown/cream car pulled into the path of the motorcyclist causing him to fall from his bike.

The 47-year-old sustained a fractured collarbone and bruising in the incident.

The driver of the car failed to stop and Humberside Police is appealing for them to contact them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 377 of 16/7/2017.