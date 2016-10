An air ambulance has been scrambled to the scene of a motorway smash in South Yorkshire.

The M18 is closed in both directions between junction 1 at Bramley and junction 2 for the A1.

Highways England said there has been a 'serious collision'.

No other details have been released.

** 1.50PM UPDATE: The southbound carriageway has re-opened following the departure of the air ambulance **