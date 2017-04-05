Train staff spat at by abusive passengers in Doncaster

An investigation is underway to find a man and woman after two members of staff were spat at on a train in Doncaster.

The incident happened when the members of staff challenged a man and woman who went into a toilet cubicle together when a train was stationary at platform six at Doncaster Station on Thursday, March 16.

Do you know this woman?

British Transport Police said the couple became abusive when challenged by members of staff.

A CCTV image has been released of a man and woman believed to hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016, quoting reference number 289 16/3.