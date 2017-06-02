Train operator offers free travel to Manchester attack benefit concert

A train operator is offering free travel to those attending the benefit concert for victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Northern says One Love Manchester ticket holders can travel for free into and out of Manchester on its services this Sunday.

It has also offered to refund concert-goers who have already bought their train tickets to Sunday's concert, where Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Justin Bieber are among the stars lined up to perform.

Liam Sumpter, regional director at Northern, said: "We are 100 per cent behind the artists who are coming together this Sunday to remember those impacted by the terror attack and raise money for the We Love Manchester fund."

Northern passengers can travel for free on presentation of a valid ticket, but the operator has advised passengers to check the time of their last train home before travelling.

Those seeking a refund are advised to visit the office where they bought their train ticket or to call Northern on 0800 200 6060.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured many more when he blew himself up at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on Monday, May 22.

Ariana Grande, Little Mix and Justin Bieber are among the stars at Sunday's concert, which will benefit the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing.

Fans who were at Grande's show on the night of the attack have been offered free places to the benefit gig.

