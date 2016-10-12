Tragedy of Doncaster’s homeless armed forces veterans

A new scheme has been launched to provide homes for Doncaster armed forces veterans who are either homeless or living in poor quality accommodation.

St Leger Homes and Doncaster Council have partnered with the Barnsley-based charity Help 4 Homeless Veterans in order to offer this life changing opportunity.

Initially up to 10 one and two bedroom bungalows will be made available in the west area of Doncaster.

Susan Jordan, chief executive of St Leger Homes, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have this chance to give something back to those who have worked so hard to protect our personal freedom and way of life. Everyone should be able to enjoy a comfortable home and we owe these veterans a debt of gratitude for all they have done for our country and community.”

Councillor Paul Wray, armed forces champion for the borough, added: “This scheme will go a long way towards improving the lives of some of this country’s most deserving people.

“These veterans have given so much for others, helping them have a decent standard of living in our town is the very least we can do for them.”

For five years Help 4 Homeless Veterans has been helping to find accommodation for veterans, assisting them with tenancy issues, and helping them to access education, training, and employment opportunities.

To date the charity has helped more than 200 veterans across the country. It counts former paratrooper and Bessacarr resident Ben Parkinson MBE as its patron.

Steve Bentham-Bates, chief executive officer of Help 4 Homeless Veterans, said: “I am sure that veterans who find themselves in these unfortunate circumstances will now benefit from this working relationship developed through the community covenant. On behalf of our service users and Trustees I wish to thank all the people who have made this possible at both Doncaster Council and St Leger Homes.”