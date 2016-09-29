Tragedy as Doncaster husband and wife die within days of each other

A Doncaster husband and wife have died within days of each other.

Peter and Ann Doling died just five days apart and their funeral service will take place next week.

Mr Doling, 83, died peacfully on September 15 and his "dearly loved" wife Ann, 76, died just a few days later on September 19.

An obituary for the couple said Mrs Doling had died suddenly.

The couple, from Sprotbrough, were described as the "dearly loved mum and dad to Joann, Simon and Paul and a loving nana and grandad to Andrew, Shaleen, Lauradean, Stephen, Michael, Kaci, Junior, Skylardean, Louise, Hanna, Amelia and Harvey."

It added that the couple were a devoted brother and sister in law to Janet and a "much-loved" mother-in-law and father in law to Diane.

It added: "Peter and Ann will be sadly missed by all their loving family and friends."

The funeral service and commital will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on October 5 at 1pm.