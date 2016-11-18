TRAFFIC- Major delays caused as lorry overturns on busy South Yorkshire road

A busy road in South Yorkshire has been closed for hours after a lorry overturned this morning.

The driver was not hurt when the vehicle overturned on the approach to Tudworth Roundabout on Tudworth Road Southbound in Thorne, Doncaster.

Police are diverting traffic out of Thorne via the A1146 Thorne Road until the vehicle is recovered.

The incident is causing very slow traffic joining the M180.

South Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.30am police responded to reports that a lorry had overturned on the approach to the Tudworth roundabout on the A614 towards Hatfield from Thorne.

"The driver has not been injured in the incident."

