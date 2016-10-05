Toys R Us and Disney Store to open new stores in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre

Toys R Us and The Disney Store are to open brand new branches in Doncaster's Frenchgate Centre.

The children's store favourites are set to be a smash hit with hundreds of younger visitors in the run up to Christmas.

Both stores are due to open within the centre in the next few weeks.

Patrick Mellon, centre manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre said: “We are delighted to be announcing that The Disney Store and Toys R Us will be opening stores within Frenchgate.

“The stores will add depth to our offer and further enhance our appeal as an exciting family retail destination.

“The timing of these new additions is great as its just 11 weeks to go until Christmas, which is always a very busy time in the retail sector. I am sure they will be popular with children and adults alike as soon as they open.

“We are continually looking to strengthen Frenchgate’s position within the region’s retail sector and give our very loyal customers a wider and impressive choice of stores and overall a great shopping experience.”

The new Toys R us will be on the West Mall Gallery and the Disney Store will be on the Upper West Mall.

Toys R Us already has as huge superstore branch in Doncaster alongside the Lakeside Village outlet while The Disney Store has previously had an outlet in the Frenchgate.

The store opened before Christmas 2011 but closed a few years later.