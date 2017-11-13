Town Council agrees to start work on neighbourhood plan

Residents in Stainforth are looking to take come control of their village's future.

Stainforth Town Council has voted to drawn up a neighbourhood plan - a document which would have legal status and would affect how Doncaster Council makes decisions on the former pit town.

The council unanimously agreed to start the ball rolling at its last meeting, and will now move towards consulting the residents on what they want to see included.

The plan will not affect planning applications which are currently going through the council, but when it is completed it could influence decisions.

Town Coun Phil Bedford said: "The residents of Stainforth will now have the chance to have their say, and it will be able making sure everyone is consulted, and finding out what the community wants.

"The process will end with a referendum among the people of Stainforth so the people can say if they want it to be adopted.

"We're not town councillors to tell people what to do - we're councillors to have the community the way the people who live here want it."

No agenda has been drawn up get for the plans, and that will be drawn up after the consultation meetings have started.

The plan, under the 2001 Localism act, is intended to to give some power back to the residents.

The town has a population of around 7,000 and the plan will also include South Bramwith.

Issues that residents could potentially include within a plan would include areas such as green space, leisure, highways, housing and historic buildings.

Details of consultation events are set to be announced in the near future.