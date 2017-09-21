Tour de Yorkshire extended to four days

The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race will be extended from three to four days next year.

The competition, which this summer ended at Stocksbridge in Sheffield, will run from May 3 to 6 in 2018.

Organisers Welcome to Yorkshire and A.S.O today revealed the expansion had been confirmed by cycling's world governing body the UCI.

The starting and finishing points for next year are due to be announced next Thursday, with the full route unveiled on December 5.

The Asda Women's Tour de Yorkshire will double in length next year from one to two days, running on May 3 and 4.

Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity said: "This is absolutely tremendous news and something we have long been working to achieve. We are grateful to British Cycling for supporting our application, and to the UCI for granting us this extension.

"Seeing the Tour de Yorkshire grow into what it is today is one of my team’s very proudest achievements and none of this would have been possible if the people of Yorkshire - and Great Britain - hadn’t taken the race to their hearts.

"This decision will help us attract even bigger names in the future and allow us to design a more varied and spectacular route."

Race organisers said this year's event was broadcast in 180 countries, saw a record 2.2 million fans line the route and generated £64 million for the Yorkshire economy.