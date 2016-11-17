Tory MPs whose affair was unmasked at Doncaster with railway bench kiss announce they are expecting first child and have got engaged

Two Conservative MPs whose love affair was unmasked after they were spotted kissing on a bench at Doncaster railway station have announced they are expecting their first child and have got engaged.

Andrea Jenkyns and Jack Lopresti were spotted kissing and canoodling at Doncaster railway station last December - and made national headlines after details of the affair were exposed.

The pair were photographed at Doncaster railway station last December. (Photo: SWNS).

Now Mr Lopresti, 46, and fellow Conservative MP Miss Jenkyns have announced that she is expecting her first baby at the age of 42.

Mr Lopresti, a Tory backbencher. was forced to come clean about the affair to Lucy, his wife of 23 years, when the pair were seen kissing in Doncaster.

The pair are now engaged and Miss Jenkyns yesterday announced news of her pregnancy on Facebook.

The MP for Morley and Outwood – who famously ousted Ed Balls from his West Yorkshire constituency – said: 'We are very happy to announce that I am pregnant and the baby is due in spring next year.

Andrea Jenkyns is MP for Morley and Outwood.

'This is a very exciting time for me and my fiancé Jack.

'I always wanted to be a mother and I am incredibly pleased that I was able to become pregnant at the age of 42.

'We had a difficult first trimester in which I was in and out of hospital several times, but God willing, all okay now.'

Mr Lopresti added: 'I am absolutely thrilled with the fantastic news that Andrea is expecting.

'We are both looking forward hugely to the arrival of our child in the spring.'

Mr Lopresti, MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke in south Gloucestershire since 2010, was caught kissing former beauty queen Miss Jenkyns in Doncaster shortly before Christmas last year.