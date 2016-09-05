Top tips to make your St Leger Festival a winner

Racing in Doncaster is always a big event and never more so than during the iconic Ladbrokes St Leger Festival.

Attracting thousands of repeat visitors, it also has a reputation for being a meeting where novices try their hand, lured by the vibrant social scene and top class racing.

“We have so many visitors over the four day festival that we thought a few handy hints on making the most of it may help them enjoy it a little bit more,” said Abby Chandler Marketing Manager Doncaster Racecourse. “There is so much to explore and enjoy and perhaps learn a few new things too!”

Top tips include:

* Visit the parade ring before the race – its a great atmosphere to see the jockeys mount their horses and see who wins the best turned out horse

* And then pop back after the race has been run – there are some amazing celebrations that take place and you could be joining in if you secured a win.

* Talking of winning - buy a race card if you’re not sure what you are doing when it comes to selecting horses to place bets on - they contain lots of information so its worth taking a few minutes to read them – and if you’re placing your bet it’s worth checking out the odds with the different ‘bookies’ to get the best return if you’re a winner.

* Ensure that you stay well hydrated and eat, especially if the weather is warm. It can be baking hot on a September afternoon and we want you to stay well.

* Check the dress code for your ticket area – we are very strict and there will be no exceptions – sportswear, trainers and denim are not generally accepted and gentlemen are often required to wear a tie along with a collared shirt for hospitality.

* Remember our Challenge 21 policy – always worth carrying some ID if you are blessed with a large share of youthful genes.

* Picnics are welcome in our Family enclosure, a very relaxing way to spend the afternoon.

* Remember that whilst racing doesn’t often start until early in the afternoon our doors open at 11am (11.30am on Wednesday) during the St Leger Festival, giving you plenty of time to find the perfect spot to enjoy an afternoon of fantastic racing.

* Embrace the festival and all that it stands for – four days of world class racing that see two of the world’s oldest races run – The Doncaster Cup and the St Leger Stakes.

“It’s great to see racegoers make such an effort with their outfits especially on Thursday when we have our Best Dressed Lady competition and where there is a stunning selection of prizes available for one lucky winner,” said Abby. “And Friday, sees the Gentlemen have their turn with our quest to find our most dapper gent and also celebrate 250 years of the Doncaster Cup – a momentous occasion in the racing heritage at Doncaster.”

