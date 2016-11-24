Top marks for Doncaster Deaf Trust for its student provision

A specialist Trust in Doncaster is celebrating after being recognised for the quality of provision it offers its students.

Doncaster Deaf Trust’s Specialist Employability Support (SES) and Communications Specialist College Doncaster, both part of Doncaster Deaf Trust, has successfully achieved the MATRIX quality standard mark which ensures that the information, advice and guidance given to students attending the courses or training is the best that it can be.

The Trust, on Leger Way, offers education and training to young people aged 16 to 25 years who have special educational needs and/or disabilities such as deafness or hearing impairment, autistic spectrum conditions and learning disabilities and difficulties. It provides a wide range of programmes for clients with communication needs including courses for those who want to gain job and life related qualifications and those who need to gain independence and develop their social skills.

Doncaster Deaf Trust are delivering a SES programme, designed specifically to help and support disabled people from across the country to achieve their job goals, in partnership with Action on Hearing Loss in Wales and Scotland and Clarion UK in England.

Alan Robinson, executive principle at Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: “We are really pleased to have been awarded the MATRIX quality standard mark which recognises the excellent level of information, advice and guidance we provide our learners. Our commitment to providing them with outstanding support throughout their learning journey was highlighted which is something we are extremely proud of.

“As a team we work incredibly hard to provide the best possible support to our students and the mark recognises all that effort and hard work. Special congratulations must go to all our staff particularly Andy Ellis, Jenny Atkinson and Tracy Jamison.”

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk