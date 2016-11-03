Top four football hashtags

Football has changed immeasurably over the past 20 years from the multi-million pound TV deals to the influx of foreign players and managers - but the biggest change has to be the presence of social media.

But why? Because everybody is a commentator or an armchair manager! Here are top four recent football hashtags:

Big Sam: big social mdia subject

#SamAllardyce

The disgraced former England manager was forced to resign after being secretly filmed telling 'investors' posing as undercover reporters how to get around player transfer rules such as third party ownership which is banned in England. Here is a taste of what people had to say about Sam Allardyce:

@Davidcoldwell: No sympathy for Big Sam.

Got himself in a great position and blew it quick time thru greed and stupidity.

#SamAllardyce

@Jaymitchinson: I honestly thought the FA would punish #SamAllardyce .. make him suffer. Make an example of him and force him to stay as England manager!

#FIFA17

This is currently the number one trend on Twitter and it will go on to be one of the biggest this year because FIFA 17 has just been released.

#WengerXI

This hashtag is referring to BBC Sport asking users to send them their greatest Arsenal XI of the last 20 years that Arsene Wenger has been manager.

#football4sale

This hashtag is referring to the Daily Telegraph's ten-month investigation into widespread corruption in English football showing high profile figures such as Sam Allardyce explain how to bend the rules regarding player transfers.

