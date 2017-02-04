Top Doncaster blogger in line for award

A top blogger from Doncaster is hoping for big success after being shortlisted for the annual UK Blog Awards.

Alice Thorpe, 21, from Doncaster, has been shortlisted as one of eight for her vlog ohhitsonlyalice, in the Vlogger and Podcast category sponsored by UK Blog Relations.

Now in its fourth successful year, the 2017 UK Blog Awards is the largest awards event for the UK blogging scene, celebrating the best creative writers, photographers and vloggers across 17 different categories.

Alice, who started vlogging in 2013, said: “Vlogging is like a diary for me, a way to document my life through the good times and bad and show people that they are not alone and that with hard work and determination they can achieve anything.”

She added: “I know that I felt inspired by watching other people’s vlogs so I hoped that some people may find the same with mine. Knowing that through my videos I can impact people’s lives, give them a helping hand and put a smile on their face really is why I love what I do.”

She added: “Being recognised as a finalist was such an amazing surprise. I entered on a bit of a whim so when I saw the announcement while half asleep that morning it was so exciting for me to see my name up there. I couldn’t be more excited and I’m thankful to everyone who voted. As I dedicate a lot of time and love into my two channels, this really does mean a lot.”

UK Blog Awards director, Gemma Newton, said: “The 2017 UK Blog Awards is set to be our biggest and best yet, and we’re so excited by the shortlist of talented bloggers.”

She added; “The rise of social media channels has changed the way online content is perceived and the world of blogging and vlogging has never been so creative or influential. With 2,400 entries, and over 96,000 votes cast finalists have done extremely well to get to this stage, and we look forward to recognising their hard work at our awards night in April.” Awards take place in London on April 21.