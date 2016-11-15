A stand-out stand-up brings his latest show to Sheffield in May.

Saturday sees tickets go on sale for Micky Flanagan's "An’ Another Fing…" new act, as announced on last weekend's Jonathan Ross TV show.

Friday May 12 sees Sheffield Arena leg of 16-date tour that follows 2013's record breaking “Back In The Game” stint spanning an amazing 129 performances, making it that year's biggest comedy tour with unprecedented 500,000 tickets sold in UK and Ireland alone.

Then, despite not touring in 2014, arguably UK comedy’s biggest name was still famously most searched-for comic ticket in the country.

Tickets for the South Yorkshire show are set to sell fast once available from 10am on Saturday (November 19) via www.livenation.co.uk site.

