Top Christmas toys revealed

There may still be 85 shopping days till Christmas...
But already one list of must-have Christmas toys has been released.
And it includes everything from a £20 Shopkins Truck to a £200 Robotic Dog called Chip.
LEGO, Nerf, Shopkins and Num Noms are the most popular, along with pre-school favourites Thomas the Tank and Paw Patrol, according to Toys ‘R’ Us Meadowhall Retail park store.
The most sought after toy this year will be ‘Hug Time Poppy Doll’ from the movie ‘Trolls’.
And according to the toy retailer is well underway.
The most expensive is tech toy Chip the Robot Dog and Furby Connect and the cheapest SelfieMic, a selfie stick and microphone.
Mike Coogan, of the retailer, said: “Parents have a great selection of toys to choose. Tech toys are likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands, LEGO, with two toys listed in our guide.”
The top toys:
Chip Robot Dog
Furby Connect
LEGO Friends Party Shop
LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos
Minions Pie Face
Nerf Tri Strike
Num Noms Glossy Lip Gloss Truck
Paw Patrol Air Patroller
Selfie Mic
Shopkins Shoppies Smoothie Truck
Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber
Thomas Sky High Bridge Set
Toys ‘R’ Us Unicorn
Trolls Hug Time Poppy