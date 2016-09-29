Top Christmas toys revealed

There may still be 85 shopping days till Christmas...

But already one list of must-have Christmas toys has been released.

And it includes everything from a £20 Shopkins Truck to a £200 Robotic Dog called Chip.

LEGO, Nerf, Shopkins and Num Noms are the most popular, along with pre-school favourites Thomas the Tank and Paw Patrol, according to Toys ‘R’ Us Meadowhall Retail park store.

The most sought after toy this year will be ‘Hug Time Poppy Doll’ from the movie ‘Trolls’.

And according to the toy retailer is well underway.

The most expensive is tech toy Chip the Robot Dog and Furby Connect and the cheapest SelfieMic, a selfie stick and microphone.

Mike Coogan, of the retailer, said: “Parents have a great selection of toys to choose. Tech toys are likely to take the lead but we also have one of our longest standing classic brands, LEGO, with two toys listed in our guide.”

The top toys:

Chip Robot Dog

Furby Connect

LEGO Friends Party Shop

LEGO Ninjago Samurai X Cave Chaos

Minions Pie Face

Nerf Tri Strike

Num Noms Glossy Lip Gloss Truck

Paw Patrol Air Patroller

Selfie Mic

Shopkins Shoppies Smoothie Truck

Star Wars Spinning Lightsaber

Thomas Sky High Bridge Set

Toys ‘R’ Us Unicorn

Trolls Hug Time Poppy