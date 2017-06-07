TICKET GIVEAWAY: World's biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Doncaster this weekend - and we have 10 pairs of tickets to win

The world’s biggest, longest and continuous inflatable obstacle course is coming to Doncaster this weekend - and we have ten pairs of tickets to give away!

Thrill-seekers can enjoy the 1,000ft long Labyrinth Challenge when it visits Doncaster Racecourse across Saturday and Sunday.

The giant inflatable playground, designed for grown-ups (ages 12+) to unleash their inner child, features more than 30 interactive and wacky obstacles including jump-offs, hurdles, biff n’ bash sections, balance beams and giant balls.

Set across five themed zones – the Lava Zone, Jungle Zone, Toxic Zone, Combat Zone and Ocean Zone – the course starts with participants jumping off a 20ft platform into a crash bag below.

The finale involves climbing up and sliding down a giant inflatable ship.

The fun continues in The Village, adjacent to the course, which offers fun, games and refreshments for all ages along with a mini Labyrinth Challenge suitable for the under 12s.

There is also the option to hire the Labyrinth Challenge course and Village for exclusive corporate use on Friday, June 9, for between 50 and 2,000 people.

Dan Byrne, tour director for The Labyrinth Challenge said: “There’s already been huge interest in the build up to the The Labyrinth Challenge’s first appearance on the road and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to Doncaster.

“Participants can race each other and make their way through the course in the quickest time or go at a more leisurely pace.

“It really is a fun family day out with The Village extending the excitement with land zorbs, bungee trampolines, laser tag and a soft play area, along with bars and food stalls.”

Tickets to the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with tickets to The Village priced £20, while combination tickets for both attractions cost £27. Tickets are available now online at www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com

The event runs from 10am to 6pm on both days.

But we have ten pairs of tickets to give away for this weekend's event!

The prize will be wristbands which allow winners access to the entire event, including the Labyrinth Challenge course itself and free use of the attractions in the Village.

All you have to do is email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk with your name and telephone number stating which day (Saturday or Sunday) you would like to attend. Please put "Labyrinth Ticket Giveaway" in the email subject box.

Winners will be picked at random and notified by no later than 4pm tomorrow (Thursday). The deadline for entries is 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).