Three nuisance motorbikes seized in South Yorkshire

Police have seized three nuisance off road motorbikes from riders that were causing havoc in part of South Yorkshire.

Officers from the Rotherham North Local Policing Team teamed up with special constables and officers from the specialist off road motorbike team to seize them in Thrybergh and Dalton.

A spokesperson for the LPT team said: "Over recent months we have seen a rise in reports across the Rotherham North area, related to nuisance off road bikes and we are aware this has caused distress and disruption to our local communities

"If you have any concerns relating to the use of illegal off road bikes, would like to report an incident or speak to a local officer about these issues, then please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101."