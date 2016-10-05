Three injured following altercation with armed group on Doncaster street

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries and two more have been injured after being assaulted by a group with weapons on a Doncaster street.

The incident happened last night on Barnby Dun Road, Clay Lane at around 11.30pm.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called after three men were assaulted by a group of men who had weapons. One man was injured in the attack and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"At this time we do not have any descriptions of the attackers and no arrests have been made.

"If you have any information relating to this incident please call 101 quoting incident 1421 of 4 October 2016."