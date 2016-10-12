Three cheers for Sheffield pub's award winning beers

Tip top Tap pots have secured the city train station hostelry a coveted national accolade.

Sheffield Tap is best bar none toast of the town after lifting Great British Pub Awards Best Beer honour (success soundtracked here by "where everybody knows your name" Cheers TV show intro).

Our real ale capital's The Doctor’s Orders and Champs Sports Bar were also shortlisted in industry publication Morning Advertiser's nationwide true brews quest.

Housed within track-side former first class Edwardian refreshment and dining rooms, Its immaculate restoration is testament to vision of Jamie Hawksworth and Jon Holdsworth, who embarked on lengthy and frustrating process of overcoming red tape to breathe new life into the Grade II-listed building, restoring ornate ceiling, original tiles and mahogany bar.

On-site microbrewery provides gleaming point of interest with brew day aromas adding to charm enjoyed by inn crowd clientele. Nicknamed Sheffield Trap due to number of commuters hoppy to miss trains while enjoying rail ale hospitality (we know who we are!), the pub is proud to proclaim its status as ‘world beer freehouse’ where customers sample top-notch independent UK beers and exclusive imports alike.

Regular brew days and tastings draw ale aficionados from far afield while new Sunday sharing club on larger bottles allows punters chance to drink and discuss products they normally wouldn’t try. Future plans include extending brewery capacity and potential addition of letting rooms.

Best bar none: Sheffield Tap

Star Pub of the Week recent spotlight:

Who goes there?

Those awaiting trains, keen to sample ample first class rail-side real ale including hoppy home brew. And journalists!

Why go there?

Why not? Grade 2 listed building serving from 11 traditional cask hand-pulls, 12 continental swing-handled taps & 200 global bottles all adds up to best bar none beer bonanza base camp.

And when?

Any time! Open 11am-11pm Sunday to Thursday, 10am-midnight Friday & Saturday, kid & dog friendly daily until 8pm.

Ale fresco: Tap beer terrace

Have we got brews for you; Star bar focus