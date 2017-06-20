Three break-ins has new Doncaster business reeling

A Doncaster business owner whose premises have had repeated break-ins is urging the borough council to allow her to take extra steps to secure the shopfront.

But Pure Hair and Beauty owner Wendy Jackson is being told she can’t install shutters because the Priory Place buildings are heritage-listed.

The business opened on February 1, and has already fallen victim to three break-ins.

The premises were burgled on May 9, May 12 and June 10.

About £1,000 worth of equipment and cash has been taken over the three incidents.

She now leaves the empty till lying open near the front of the shop to leave a signal with would be thieves - there’s nothing to take.

Mrs Jackson, 47, said the business has not claimed insurance over the matters because she doesn’t want the incidents to affect her premiums.

“We don’t want to be penalised before we even start,” Mrs Jackson said.

She said she considered starting a petition with owners of neighbouring businesses for council to tackle anti-social behaviour, and the homeless issue head-on.

It was affecting her customers.

"They need to do something about all these homeless people," Mrs Jackson, a Westongales Way, Bentley resident, said.

"It’s putting people off and intimidating people."

A council spokesman confirmed that the building was listed.

“We’re sorry to hear about the troubles that Ms Jackson has been having with her business premises on Priory Place," Regeneration and Environment director Peter Dale said.

"She has been in touch with us to enquire about installing roller shutter, however the building is ‘listed’ and as such this limits what changes can be made to the exterior."

"We have looked at alternatives and would suggest that a number of other measures could be put in place to protect the premises, including installing vertical divisions and toughened glass onto the large glass shop front." Mr Dale said.

"There could also be scope for internal roller shutters but this would be dependent on the design of the store.

"We are also exploring the opportunity of installing exterior decorative gates to restrict access to the shop.

“We have also been working closely with South Yorkshire Police and have a dedicated police presence that is helping to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime in the town centre.

"We will continue to work with Ms Jackson to put measures in place to address these issues as soon as possible.”

Today's top stories

Man attacked outside Sheffield takeaway

Man dies after huge brawl on South Yorkshire street

Sheffield's digital sector 'on the cusp of something big', says report

Security stepped up across South Yorkshire following terror attack on mosque

BREAKING: South Yorkshire school on 'lockdown' after two men armed with machete appear in street

Police issue warning about fake notes in Sheffield

Sheffield man accused of dealing drugs

Get ready for the derby buzz: Return of Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United is ‘absolutely massive’

Sheffield United: Samir Carruthers will be a star in Championship, insists old pal George Baldock

Sheffield Wednesday: Carlos Carvalhal’s pride in his staying power