Threats to American singer due to perform in Sheffield 'not terror related'

Threats made to an American singer due to perform in Sheffield were 'not related to terrorism', police have said.

A 15-year-old boy is due in court after threats were allegedly made on social media last weekend to an American singer who is due to perform in the city.

South Yorkshire Police said the youngster, from West Yorkshire, was due in court at a later date over an offence of malicious communications.

A spokesperson for the North East Counter Terrorism Unit said: "No arrests were made under the Terrorism Act."

They also confirmed it is not believed to be linked to the recent arrests in Sheffield and Huddersfield. This separate police operation has seen two men, aged 24 and 29, arrested under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act. A third man, aged 23, was also arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police said details of the American performer's identity have not been released for "safety" reasons.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey said: "We will always investigate any incident reported to us, and I would urge people to please consider what they post on social media, as while it may only be meant in jest, it could cause serious distress or alarm."