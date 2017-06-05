Thousands set to descend on Doncaster park this weekend for huge annual football tournament

Hundreds of young footballers and thousands of spectators will descend on a Doncaster park this weekend for a huge annual football tournament.

The seventh annual Bessacarr Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Cantley Park with clubs from across Doncaster, South Yorkshire and even further afield coming in to take part in a feast of football.

The event, organised by Bessacarr FC, one of the area's biggest junior football clubs, will see boys and girls compete for medals in trophies in a string of age groups.

As well as a host of football action, there will be food and drink, stalls, games and other attractions for all the family.