Thousands of votes already as Doncaster goes to the polls

Doncaster heads to the polls today to elect the borough’s mayor - and thousands have already voted.

Doncaster’s voters will also be electing a full council - with 55 seats up for grabs across the borough’s wards, which will be chosen from 140 candidates.

But even before the polling stations opening today, Thursday, thousands of votes had been made.

They are from the 60,067 postal votes which have already been sent out across the borough.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said yesterday that the number of voters now registered following a campaign to encourage people to register was now standing at 221,786.

The figure is slightly down on the total who voted in the last mayoral election, in 2013, which was 223, 606.

They will be voting at a total of 173 polling stations, with two ballot boxes at each polling station.

And a total of 159 buildings will be used, some of them doubling up.

Polls will open at 7am, and people will be able to cast their vote until 10pm.

The council says there will be 1,200 people taking part in running the count, including the returning officer, chief executive Jo Miller.

Ms Miller said Doncaster residents would be able to use their democratic right and vote for who they would like to represent them in the form of the mayor and local councillors.

She said: “It is important that everyone does this and ensures that their voices are heard.”

Among the election issues highlighted by Free Press readers are anti-social behaviour, care for vulnerable people and town centre improvements.

Housing and parking are also concerns raised.

The full list of candidates in today’s mayoral ballot is: Ros Jones (Labour), Steve Williams (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), George Jabbour (Conservative), Chris Whitwood (Yorkshire Party), Brian Whitmore (UKIP) and Eddie Todd (Independent).