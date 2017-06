A new date for the Isle’s Lex Fest paid off as hundreds enjoyed fun in the sun and helped to raise £4000 for charity.

Chair of Pride of the Isle committee, Leesa Sharpe, said: “It was a huge success. Challenge Shambolic were the winners of It’s a Knockout. We had funfair rides, stalls, magic shows, the great Star Wars characters, and 66 vehicles from the Isle tractor run came to join us. We estimate to have raised around the £4000 mark.”

Lex Fest belles

Lex Fest

Lex Fest