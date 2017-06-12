Thousands flock to Doncaster park for huge annual football tournament

Thousands of young footballers and spectators descended on a Doncaster park at the weekend for a two day feast of football.

The Bessacarr Tournament, now in its seventh year, attracted dozens of boys and girls teams from across Doncaster and beyond, with clubs taking part in a string of knock-out games across both Saturday and Sunday in a bid to be crowned champions.

The event attracted teams from U7s up to U16s as well as competitions for U9s and U11s girls teams.

In addition, visitors were also able to enjoy a range of food and drink outlets, stalls, games and bouncy castles across the weekend.

