This is why you may have seen a police escort through Doncaster this week

Confused motorists and residents across Doncaster have been left scratching their heads after spotting a police escort through the town.

Police have been seen escorting a number of cars through Doncaster and Sheffield over the past few days and residents have been wondering who is inside these cars.

Locals have taken to social media to try and find the answer to their questions but, sadly, with little success.

Many have seen a number of police motorbikes escorting cars through the Sprotbrough area in Doncaster and Sheffield city centre, including at Saint Mary's Gate and Arundel Gate.

Police have now responded to those on Twitter asking who the "extravagant" police escort was for.

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support confirmed that there were no VIP's being escorted through Sheffield and Doncaster rather just a training drill. They tweeted: "You may have seen us this week in @syptweet area. No VIP's unfortunately, officers training and testing their skills #giveusawave"