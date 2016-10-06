Thieves use bolt cutters to steal crisps and chocolate from Doncaster children's football club

Thieves used bolt cutters to steal crisps, chocolate and soft drinks from a Doncaster children's football club.

The raiders targeted containers used by Tickhill Juniors FC to make off with the snacks as well as tea urns and tea bags.

Club secretary Dave Medlock said the club's ground at Crooked Lane Head was targeted either on Sunday evening or in the early hours of Monday morning.

He said: "The offenders concerned used bolt cutters for the outer cage door and then kicked in the inner door and proceeded to steal the usual food snack items such as crisps, chocolate cans of soft drinks - plus they also stole tea urns and tea bags.

"The offenders also cut locks to two out of three containers but didn’t steal anything from the others.

"We think they may have planned to return as they carefully closed the container doors and possibly hoped we wouldn’t notice as generally no one goes up there until a Saturday so that would have left them a few days to return to collect anything that took their fancy."

The club has warned other clubs in the Doncaster and District Junior Sunday Football League to be on their guard.

"These people could be making their rounds so I'd advise club managers or officials to visit their site daily just in case," he added.