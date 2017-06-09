Thieves target high value cars in Doncaster

Thieves are breaking into homes in Doncaster for the keys to high value cars parked outside.

South Yorkshire Police said there has been 'a spate' of burglaries in Cantley and Bessacarr, where cars including Audis, Mercedes and BMWs have been parked outside.

Motorists are being warned to hide their keys in their bedrooms at night to reduce the risk of burglars finding them.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "There has been a spate of burglaries in the Cantley and Bessacarr areas where homes have been targeted with the intention of stealing cars that are parked on the driveway.

"The cars in question tend to be, but are not exclusively limited to, high value Audis, Mercedes and BMWs.

"Offenders are using several methods to gain entry to the house but in the main the Euro profile cylinder locks in the door have been snapped.

"In some cases the car keys have been found on the kitchen worktop, on the telephone table inside the door or in the owner's handbag left in the kitchen.

"Please take your keys to bed with you. We have not had an incident where offenders have entered a bedroom to demand keys. so the risk is very low.

"If your door locks are more than 12-18 months old and you have not had them specifically changed for snap safe locks, please upgrade your door security now."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.