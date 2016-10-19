Thieves steal family dog and car in Doncaster

Thieves are being hunted over the theft of a family dog and a car in Doncaster.

The dog - a Chihuahua called Hugo - was stolen along with a red Audi S3, with the registration number PN63 VXZ, following a burglary in Dunsville.

Have you seen Hugo?

Thieves struck in St George's Avenue between 12.30pm and 1pm yesterday.

They smashed a rear window to get into the house and are believed to have stolen the dog while searching for the car keys inside.

Dog owner Rob Breckons said: "We are staying with family at the moment, which is why our dog was in the house when it was broken into.

"We believe they came specifically for the car because it is a sought after model. We believe it's the only one in Doncaster."

Rob said following a number of sightings of the car in the Clay Lane area yesterday, he spotted the vehicle and attempted to follow it but the driver raced off.

The number plates are now believed to have been changed.

Rob said: "Both the dog and car are very distinctive. The chihuahua is a very rare lilac colour and turns a lot of heads whilst been walked.

"The car is a bright red Audi S3 believed to be the only one in Doncaster of its kind.

"The dog is part of the family and we just want him back."

A reward is being offered for the safe return of the dog.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The owners are keen to find Hugo and ensure he is safe."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the car or dog should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.