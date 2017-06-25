Thieves raid Doncaster's Yorkshire Pie House

Thieves have raided the popular Yorkshire Pie House in Doncaster.

The Silver Street pie-maker posted on Facebook that they had been robbed on the morning of Friday, June 23.

They said: "We were broken into and robbed of pretty much all of our capital. We are insured but it will nowhere near cover what we have lost.

"It's no secret that we are not breaking any records but we were on the rise. This has hit us hard.

"We are doing our best to move on but need your support.

"Please support the Pie House and help us get back on our feet by eating lots of pie."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.