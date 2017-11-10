These are the 7 'poshest' things you can buy at Poundland in Doncaster - according to high society mag Tatler

The 7 'poshest' things you can buy at Poundland in Sheffield have been revealed - by high society magazine Tatler.

You might not think readers of the high-class style bible are regular shoppers at pound stores, but the mag has produced a list of the 'poshest things you can find at Poundland' - including bargain buys such as wool, paint and money tins.

The magazine wrote: "Sloanes are surprisingly thrifty creatures, especially when it comes to those necessary but boring household items.

"So, in an effort to celebrate posh frugality, we’ve rounded up the Sloaniest items you can find at your nearest Poundland."

Here's what they found...

1. ‘Normal Family’ plaque

As we all know, Sloanes love a slogan. This plaque would hang in the kitchen, alongside cushions, mugs and aprons emblazoned with witty phrases about dogs.

2. Knitting wool

Ageing poshos can’t bear to throw anything away, even tattered old clothes full of holes. If their favourite woolly jumper is falling apart, they’ll just stitch it back together. New clothes are terribly vulgar.

3. Gingham jam jar with straw

For the basic Sloane who has a penchant for raw green smoothies and quinoa porridge. If you’re not sipping your kale-and-spinach juice out of a gingham jam jar, why would you even bother Instagramming it?

4. Mini screwdriver set

Those crumbling statelies are always in need of some TLC, so this fancy screwdriver set would come in handy.

5. Glitter paint

For the Sloane who spends her summer jumping from festival to festival. You’ll catch her at Port Eliot or Burning Man, trying to fit in with a grungy Nineties outfit. The bucket hat and glittery eyes don’t fool us.

6. Royal Mail box

Instead of a swear box (because Sloanes love a four-letter rant), buy this – and every time someone says ‘lounge’ or ‘serviette’, make them put 50p in the tin.

7.Head torch

A head torch is essential for drunken midnight strolls around your estate, to make sure you don’t trip over the alpacas.