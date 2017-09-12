The worst places to live in Britain if you're a woman - how does Doncaster fare?

The worst place to live in Britain if you're a woman have been revealed - and Doncaster is among the places featured on the rundown.

The country's 380 authorities were ranked on a number of factors, with everything from income, education, life expectancy and culture taken into account.

And when all the results were in, Doncaster was ranked 282nd worst out of 380 - putting it below average.

East Dunbartonshire is the best place for women, according to the research for BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour while Islington in London was named the worst.

However, Doncaster did score highly on housing affordability, ranking 44th, making it one of the best places in Britain for women to have a home - but scored poorly on education (341st), life expectancy (322nd) and safety (325th).

Income saw the town ranked 246th, environment 231st with culture scoring Doncaster 220th place.

Well-being saw Doncaster finish in the top 100 - being named as the 77th best place in Britain for women to live.

The National Centre for Social Research analysis, which undertook the survey factored in issues such as the gender pay gap and education.

It used data from a number of sources, including the Office for National statistics' 2016 Annual Population Survey and the 2011 Census covering England, Wales and Scotland but not Northern Ireland.

Of the 380 local authorities analysed, East Dunbartonshire came out top for women, rating highly on a number of factors, from happiness to access to green spaces - and top-scoring on general living and wellbeing.

Top 10 local authorities for women in Great Britain

1 East Dunbartonshire, Scotland

2 East Renfrewshire, Scotland

3 West Oxfordshire, South East

4 West Berkshire, South East

5 South Oxfordshire, South East

6 Winchester, South East

7 Mid Sussex, South East

8 Wycombe, South East

9 Stafford, West Midlands

10 Shropshire, West Midlands

The bottom 10 local authorities for women in Great Britain

1 Islington, London

2 Blackpool, North West

3 Corby, East Midlands

4 Boston, East Midlands

5 Kingston upon Hull, Yorkshire and The Humber

6 Burnley, North West

7 City of London, London

8 Westminster, London

9 Wolverhampton, West Midlands

10 Camden, London