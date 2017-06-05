The Star's Sheffield headquarters sold off in £3.6 million deal

The Sheffield city centre offices of The Star have been sold in a £3.6 million deal.

Johnston Press, which publishes The Star and Sheffield Telegraph, has signed an agreement for the sale of Telegraph House in York Street to Toscafield Property 2 Limited.

Completion on the cash deal is expected to take place by 30 June 2017. The proceeds will be retained by the company for working capital purposes.

The offices are currently occupied by sales and editorial staff, who will remain in the building for a short transitional period before moving to new fit-for-purpose premises.

The York Street base in the city centre has served as the home of the publications for decades and the first Sheffield Daily Telegraph was published on the site in 1855.

Earlier this year a company spokesman said: “York Street is one of Johnston Press’ largest properties, housing around 400 of our team members.

“We know that the office is not up to scratch and are currently looking at options to ensure the team works in a comfortable environment that is fit for purpose."