The Force was with South Yorkshire poppy appeal

A South Yorkshire policing team supported poppy appeal fund-raising at the weekend.

Officers from Barnsley’s Town Centre Policing Team met budding young cops at the launch of this year’s appeal.

Alongside Mayor Coun Linda Burgess, PC Matt Cook, PC Craig Sumpter and PC Mark Winter were on patrol to support Armed Forces, entertained by 148 Squadron Band.

PC Cook said: “The launch of the poppy appeal is always a great event and it’s fantastic to see so many people supporting Armed Forces and those men and women who sadly lost their lives.

“Our daily patrols in the town centre give us an opportunity to talk to local residents and listen to any concerns they may have. It was great to speak to so many people at thel launch - and to meet some budding young officers, who were keen to hear more about what we do.”