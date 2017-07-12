The Doncaster estate where the streets have no name

It is a corner of Doncaster where the streets have no name.

And now moves have been made to raise the issue of a road in Bentley, which is home to a number of high profile organisations, but whose users sometimes struggle to find them because of the lack of a street name.

The unnamed road in Bentley seen from the air

Doncaster councillors and one of the borough's MPs have now been made aware of the stretch of road which runs between Bentley High Street Primary School and St Peters Church Hall, off High Street, and the problems some people have in finding it.

It was originally a small track which ran between the school and its own school farm.

But over the years, the track has developed and now leads to a cluster of businesses including the South Yorkshire Centre for Inclusive Living, the North Doncaster Development Trust, Bentley Training Centre and the Manna Community Cafe.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband has his office there too and has been made aware of the problems that people have been experienced.

The road does not have its own postcode so cannot be found on sat navs. And it does not appear on Google street view.

One worker, who asked not to be named, said: "It's a road that does not have a name, and we think its time that it did. The lane doesn't have a name or a post code so people struggle to find it. We've raised the issue."

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband said he was backing the organisations over the matter.

He said: “A distinct post code, and potentially a new street name, will help the businesses and other organisations based in the complex behind Bentley High Street Primary. I’ll be supporting colleagues in their efforts.”