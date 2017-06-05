Texas and Ocean Colour Scene announce Doncaster Racecourse dates

Scots pop rockers Texas and Britpop favourites Ocean Colour Scene are to perform at Doncaster Racecourse this summer.

Both bands will appear after racing at Town Moor with OCS appearing on August 5 and Texas on August 19.

It will mark a return to Doncaster for Texas who performed at the racecourse in 2011 and whose hits include I Don't Want A Lover, Summer Son and Say What You Want.

Ocean Colour Scene are best remembered for their 90s hits The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught The Train.

Mark Ronson, whose hits include Uptown Funk and Valerie, will perform on July 1 and reggae popsters UB40 have already appeared at the course this summer.

Tickets are now on sale from www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk



