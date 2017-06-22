Tests after Doncaster block of flats found to contain materials 'similar' to Grenfell Tower

Tests are under way at a Doncaster block of flats after materials "similar" to those used at London's fire hit Grenfell Tower were found.

Window sills at Silverwood House, which is on the Balby Bridge flats complex, are understood to be being tested in the wake of the tragedy in London which has left a total of 79 people either dead or missing presumed dead.

Samples have been sent for testing after it was realised that they are "similar" to those used on the Kensington tower block which was engulfed in flames in a matter of minutes last week.

Doncaster Council officials have reassured residents in the 1960s built block in Elsworthy Close that there is little chance of a similar fire as it would be "harder for the flames to spread."

However, some residents have admitted the discovery has left them feeling worried and one said: "I'm a little nervous I have to say.

"I was so happy when we got the new windows done and everything was hunky-dory but since what happened at Grenfell are we safe or are any high rises safe?"

Silverwood House underwent a £1.9 million renovation in 2015 with the installation of thermal render and window replacements.

Speaking at the time, councillor for Regeneration and Transportation Joe Blackham said: “It’s the right thing to do for our residents.

"I’m extremely supportive of this in principle, we need to look at the funding available, but I 100 per cent support it.”

Between 2003 and 2004, £2.5 million was spent upgrading the external appearance of Silverwood House, which was built in the 1960s.

The block comprises 129 flats spread over 17 floors, and most of the residents are elderly.