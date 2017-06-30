Terminally ill Doncaster woman to have dream wedding thanks to generosity of locals

A dying Doncaster woman will have her dream wedding day thanks to the generosity of the town's businesses.

Joaley Boardman will marry long-time boyfriend Martin Hall in an emotional ceremony on Saturday at St Lawrence Church, Hatfield.

The groom, Martin Hall, with Michelle Sands and Brad Playfair

The ceremony will be followed by a garden party reception at Ms Boardman's house in Abbey Walk, Dunscroft.

The day will take on even more special meaning, as a fundraiser for the health care facility looking after Ms Boardman in the final stages of her life.

Ms Boardman, 46, is receiving palliative care at St John's Hospice on Tickhill Road.

She was diagnosed initially with bowel cancer. The illness spread to her lymphnodes, bladder and lung.

Brad Playfair, an old friend of Joaley's, is organising his friend's special day.

He said he had known her for about 20 years.

"I went to school with her sons," Mr Playfair said.

Mr Playfair said his friend deserved the best day possible.

She has, he said, looked after others her whole life.

"Now she's poorly, she needs people to look after her," he said.

It has taken just four weeks to bring the whole thing together.

Mr Playfield said attendees would experience a range of emotions on the day.

"For everybody who's coming, it's going to be emotional," he said.

"We want to make it as special as possible for them [the couple]."

The Doncaster business community has rallied behind Joaley's cause, donating plenty towards the day.

Joaley will wear a wedding dress worth £1,200 pounds which has been donated by Tickled Pink bridal shop in Hatfield.

The shop has also donated the bridesmaids dresses and accessories, and suits for the groomsmen.

Live band, kids' entertainment, disco and catering has all been donated.

Mr Boardman, 29, said he still needed the 'finishing touches' for the day, like flowers and decorations for the venue.

The generosity of local firms has Mr Playfair, 29, a new perspective on his hometown.

"I like Doncaster, and I'm proud to be a part of it," he said.

If you would like to donate to Joaley's special day and the fundraiser for the hospice, contact Brad on 0782 612 1037.