'Tent city' springs up for Doncaster's homeless

A camp for homeless people in Doncaster has sprung up on a piece of council-owned land in the town centre.

Dubbed 'Doncaster Tent City,' the camp was set up on Saturday afternoon on a patch of grass in Waterdale, near to the site of the old Civic Theatre.

As of this morning, there are currently 12 tents on the piece of land, and volunteers are helping to man the camp 24 hours a day.

Donations of food, clothing, sleeping bags have begun to pour in for people living in the 'tent city'.

Volunteer Allen Langham says the camp was set up to give people sleeping rough in Doncaster somewhere safe to stay, and to make the issue of homelessness more visible to the general public.

Allen, who has spent years helping the town's vulnerable through his community interest company, Steps to Freedom, added: "There are four beds that can be used by homeless people in Doncaster at the Riverside, and it has to get below freezing before they can, and there are around 30 people who are currently homeless so it doesn't work.

"They've got a little community going here, they've got clean water and the camp means they can stick together and help each other.

People have been very generous so far, giving us clothes and food for the homeless.

"Because there are volunteers there all the time, this means that everyone here is safe and together - whereas before people were going around in groups of one and two.

"I think what happened to the homeless man who was seriously attacked has really scared a lot of people. I've been homeless and you're always in fear of what someone might do to you when you're homeless - but after you know something like that has happened it makes you a lot more afraid.

"This isn't the council's fault, or anyone's in particular - this is something we, as a community, are responsible for and should all try and solve.

"The people here need a long-term housing solution, but it works for right now."

Doncaster Council has been contacted for comment.

This comes after 'tent cities' occupied by homeless people have been set up in cities including Sheffield, Hull and Leeds since last month.

Allen is encouraging people to donate their time to the camp as well as food and goods such as tents, sleeping bags, a gazebo and cutlery.

For more information email Allen at allen@stepstofreedom.co.uk or call him on 07462 614583.