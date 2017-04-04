Ten Doncaster schools awarded cash to repair crumbling schools

Ten schools in Doncaster are set to benefit from a share of £2.4bn Government cash for cash injection for building repairs.

Education Secretary Justine Greening said the cash will be invested in 2017-18 as part of the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

Schools in the Doncaster area which are to be included are Hill Top Primary, Trinity Academy, The Hayfield School, Ridgewood School, Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy, Hall Cross Academy, Hungerhill School, St Oswald's C of E Academy, Dunsville Primary and Kirk Sandall Infant School.

The money will be used for a improvements including roof replacement, flood defences and drainage works and kitchen refurbishment.

In Yorkshire, £55m is being given to schools to invest in upgrading their buildings and gives the go-ahead to 141 vital school building work projects.

Nationally, academies and sixth-form colleges throughout the country will receive a total of £466 million to pay for almost 1,500 building work projects.

It comes as new Government figures show that almost 735,000 additional school places have been created since 2010 - with 92 per cent of new primary places and 89 per cent of new secondary places created in schools rated as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2015 to 2016

Local councils say they need to create more than 230,000 primary and secondary school places nationally between 2017 and 2020.

The funding announced will help to create more than 600,000 extra places by 2021, which will generate additional capacity to meet local demand.

Ms Greening said: "Our Plan for Britain is to build a fairer society, with a good school place available for every child.

"This £2.4bn investment, together with our proposals to create more good school places, will help ensure every young person has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

"The £2.4bn allocated is part of more than £24 billion the government has committed to investing in the school estate between 2015 to 2021."