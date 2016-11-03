Temporary traffic diversions in Sheffield

From Monday, November 7, temporary traffic lights will be installed on the A6135 Sheffield Road, near the Cross Keys public house, as part of the Birdwell Highway Improvements Scheme and will be there until Tuesday December 20.

The second stage of the traffic management plan; the diversionary route from the Cross Keys and along the new link road will open up between the end of November and beginning of December. Full details of the diversions can be found on this here.

This route will become part of the new public highway and will also provide a temporary route to allow the construction of a new link between Cross Keys Lane and Birdwell roundabout.

Phase 1 of the Sheffield City Region Investment Funded (SCRIF) Highway Improvement Scheme is nearing completion and Phase 2 of the works will commence shortly.

The works are being carried out by Lumsden & Carroll Civil Engineering, part of Esh Construction, on behalf of Barnsley Council.

Throughout the construction process, regular additional information and details of the temporary traffic diversions can be found at www.barnsley.gov.uk and by social media updates.

A dedicated email address has been set up by the contractor, so any general queries can be sent to: a61birdwell@esh.uk.com

It is anticipated that all the works will be completed by the end of summer 2017.