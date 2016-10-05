Teen hospitalised with serious facial injuries after Dearne assault

An 18-year-old man was hospitalised with serious facial injuries after being followed and assaulted by a group of people during a night out in a Dearne town.

It is reported that the 18-year-old man was walking home after a night out with friends in Swinton.

It is understood that the man was in an altercation at a local taxi rank with an unknown woman and man, before walking away with friends.

A short time later, the man is believed to have been followed by a group of people who assaulted him in Wood Street, causing serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

The incident occurred between 2.20am and 3am on Monday, August 29, and South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon issued a witness appeal for further information.

A police spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries within the local community, no suspects have been identified and no CCTV footage has been recovered.

"Did you witness the altercation at the taxi rank, or the assault a short time later?

"Please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 187 ofAugust 29 2016."

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.